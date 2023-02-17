Let Joe Know - Flood damaged cars for sale
In the market for a car? Spotting a car that has suffered flood damage could be hard. Our Let Joe Know team shows you the signs to look for.
In the market for a car? Spotting a car that has suffered flood damage could be hard. Our Let Joe Know team shows you the signs to look for.
Here’s what went down during Thursday night’s Duels at Daytona.
Those who heat their homes with furnace oil will see a little more relief on their receipt on Friday. In an unscheduled price adjustment, the Public Utilities Board dropped the cost per litre by 16.42 cents. "The decreases in maximum prices for furnace oil heating fuel are the result of significant decreases in the benchmark prices for New York Harbour Jet which have been attributed, in part, to increased inventory levels for the product in the region," reads the PUB's news release. Furnace oil
Rain, ice and snow could complicate commute times across parts of southern Ontario through Friday.
Lake Powell is the nation's second-largest reservoir. Water is dangerously close to dropping so low that it can't flow out of the reservoir.
Antarctica's Thwaites glacier, nicknamed "Doomsday Glacier," isn't melting as fast as feared – but deep fractures in ice are taking the heaviest toll.
Why did it go that far? Experts aren’t sure.
'It's a lot of careful watching of the forecast,' says Greater Toronto Airports Authority spokesperson Tori Gass, as Pearson Airport prepares for a coming winter storm. She advises travellers to check their flight's status before heading to the airport, and to put all essentials in carry-on luggage.
New Brunswickers are joining Canada's carbon-tax rebate club. Residents of the province will begin receiving federal rebate cheques later this year after the federal government's carbon pricing system kicks in on July 1. Premier Blaine Higgs announced Thursday he will scrap his own provincially designed price on carbon effective on Canada Day, triggering the implementation of Ottawa's so-called backstop plan. That means quarterly federal rebate cheques adding up to more than $900 per year for a
Most of British Columbia can expect colder-than-usual temperatures throughout the next week as a mass of cold air moves across the province. The unseasonably chilly air will begin moving into the northern half of the province on Monday and make its way south over the course of the week, Environment Canada said Thursday. Temperatures are expected to be 5-15 C below average and "to linger during the extended cold period," Environment Canada said in a statement. The cold is expected to intensify th
(Reuters) -Canada's Alberta province on Thursday offered to collaborate with the federal government to spur carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) investments, but only if Ottawa secures Alberta's consent on climate policies that impact oil and gas. In an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said those policies include a proposed oil and gas emissions cap, clean power regulations and legislation to help workers retrain for green energy jobs.
The National Resources Conservation reported that “deep snowpack in California, the Great Basin and Colorado River Basin continues to grow.”
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Weeks after powerful storms dumped 32 trillion gallons of rain and snow on California, state officials and environmental groups in the drought-ravaged state are grappling with what to do with all of that water. State rules say when it rains and snows a lot in California, much of that water must stay in the rivers to act as a conveyer belt to carry tens of thousands of endangered baby salmon into the Pacific Ocean. But this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom asked state regulators
They’ll be installed this spring as part of a $6.4 million state project.
Thursday morning brought some record-breaking cold temperatures across Southern California, from Lancaster to Oceanside.
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook the Masbate region in the Philippines in the early hours of Thursday, February 16, the United States Geological Survey and local media reported, with officials noting no major damage.Photos released by City of Masbate Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office shows some damage in an event space in Masbate City.The disaster management office said of the 30 critical infrastructure and commercial buildings assessed for damage so far that day, 15 were reported to have sustained minor damages, such as hairline cracks on walls and floor tiles, while the remaining 15 had no damage to their structural integrity.The Office for Civil Defense said work and classes were suspended for the whole province on Thursday following the quake.The United States Geological Survey said the epicenter of the earthquake was at sea off the coast of Masbate province at a depth of 20.1 kilometers. Credit: City of Masbate Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office via Storyful
Two fisheries groups are setting aside their combative history to work together this snow crab season. The Fish, Food & Allied Workers union and the Association of Seafood Producers have long butted heads over issues related to the fishing industry but say they're facing historic challenges this season and want to avoid any problems from the outset. The groups held a news conference Thursday morning in St. John's, where they discussed plans for the 2023 season. "In light of the challenges we are
Montreal should ban the installation of new indoor fixed appliances, including gas stoves, that use fossil fuels as soon as possible, according to a report by the city's water, environment and sustainable development commission. The commission also recommends phasing out heating systems that run on fossil fuels in existing buildings and the prohibition, as soon as possible, of connecting new buildings to natural gas lines. It is also recommended that the decarbonization of Montreal's buildings b
“The threat of inland-advancing coastlines is very real and is indeed a global crisis without an easy or obvious solution,” one expert said.
Winter warnings line parts of Atlantic Canada as an incoming system threatens a prolonged period of ice and heavy snow.
Just a few miles inland from Morecambe Bay, Lancashire, one of Europe’s largest battery storage sites is about to emerge from a sparse field.