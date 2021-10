The Canadian Press

HAMILTON — The expectation is receiver Brandon Banks will return to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats lineup this week and quarterback Jeremiah Masoli couldn't be happier. Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, has missed four of Hamilton's past five games with a rib injury. But he resumed practising this week and the plan is for Banks to return in time to face the Ottawa Redblacks (2-8) on Saturday afternoon at Tim Hortons Field. "I'm like Speedy's No. 1 fan since he got here," Masoli said of Banks