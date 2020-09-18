Lesbos migrants pour into temporary camp

Police, who had started the operation on Thursday, said it was going smoothly and migrants were entering the camp voluntarily.

Police also searched forests on the island looking for more of the migrants.

When the Moria refugee camp burned down last week migrants fled to parking lots, fields and forests to find shelter, setting up camping tents or building shelters from branches, blankets, cardboard, or whatever other items they could find.

Migrants living in a forest of olive trees packed up what belongings they managed to save from the fire into garbage bags or bins as they waited for police to take them to the new camp.

A government official said on Friday some 6,000 people had now entered the new tent camp.