Leprosy cases spike in Florida

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — As a teen and into her 20s, Debra Wells-Hopey bought women's magazines by the dozen and devoured all the articles about weight loss she could find. She tried diet after diet and counted every calorie. When a diet finally worked, Wells-Hopey kept restricting her food intake until she found herself in the throes of anorexia nervosa. Had Ozempic been around in her dieting days back in the 1980s and '90s, the Halifax woman, now 53, believes she would have taken it. "It won't cause an eatin