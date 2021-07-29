Leopard Goes After Tasty Snack at San Antonio Zoo

A carnivorous cat in Texas was caught grabbing a quick snack in video shared by the San Antonio Zoo on July 29.

Footage shows a clouded leopard maneuvering a treat out of a milk crate and jumping after it when it falls.

“Lights. Camera. Snacktion,” the zoo joked on Twitter.

The clouded leopard is native to South China and Southeast Asia and is named for its spots. They are unique for their teeth, the largest canine teeth proportionate to body size of any wild cat, the zoo said. Credit: San Antonio Zoo via Storyful