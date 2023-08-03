Leopard Cubs Cuddle With Their Mom at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Two Amur leopard cubs at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo cuddled with their mother in an outdoor area, video posted by the zoo on August 2 shows.

The two-month-old leopards, Basha and Mango, have started exploring outdoor spaces around the zoo with their mom, Anya, according to the zoo.

Amur leopards have been listed as critically endangered since 1996. They are the rarest big cat, with around 120 left in the wild. Credit: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo via Storyful