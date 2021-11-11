Leon Draisaitl's swagger may be rubbing off on Connor McDavid
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Leon Draisaitl has spent just over half of the current NHL season playing on Connor McDavid's wing during 5-on-5 play, and it appears that the German's confidence may be running off on his captain, who is putting up Hart Trophy numbers once more.
Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.