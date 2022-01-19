Leon Draisaitl rejected cliché, NHL media need to catch up

After Leon Draisaitl got into it with Oilers reporter Jim Matheson, the Zone Time crew convene to ask who had more right to be pissy, and how bad things are in Edmonton right now.

On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian and co. also react to the Canadiens new General Manager appointment and share their favourite unbreakable NHL records we'd like to see broken.

Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.

