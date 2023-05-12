Leody Taveras' RBI single
Leody Taveras hits an RBI single to center field, scoring Josh Jung and giving the Rangers a 1-0 lead in the top of the 5th inning
OTTAWA — It appears Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is out as a prospective owner of the NHL's Ottawa Senators. Multiple media outlets reported Thursday that a bid for the team by real estate developers Remington Group will not proceed. Reynolds was believed to be attached to that bid. ESPN's Emily Kaplan was first to report the news. Reynolds, along with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, recently purchased Welsh soccer club AFC Wrexham. The team has been the feature of a hit documentary show that was r
The Oilers will be without defenceman Darnell Nurse for a pivotal Game 5 in Vegas.
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo will sit out for slashing Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl. The Oilers' Darnell Nurse got a game for instigating.
The Blue Jays' major-league roster has performed approximately to expectations so far in 2023, but the same can't be said for the team's top prospects.
Henrik Stenson’s astonishingly quick fall from grace in Europe golf gathered yet more pace on Thursday when he resigned from the DP World Tour. From Ryder Cup captain to the wilderness in under nine months.
Yusei Kikuchi has been a force for the Blue Jays so far this season, and he has a new pitch to thank for the success.
Pegula and Coco Gauff led criticism of the tournament organisers after they were denied the chance to speak after their doubles final
Both of Wednesday's games finished with needless and dangerous altercations, and there's no reason to expect incidents to stop.
Tiger Woods' golfer son Charlie is his mini-me both on and off the green
Joe LaCava also caddied for Patrick Cantlay at the Wells Fargo Championship.
An assistant basketball coach at a local middle school is facing disturbing allegations. He's accused of committing a horrendous act against a 12-year-old girl. A criminal complaint alleges the coach, Daveughn Gray, 20, had sex with the girl and recorded the encounter, and now he's facing child pornography charges, which could be just the beginning.
Thomas Gronnemark has been working with the club since 2018 but will not have his contract renewed
"I’m cool with it," the businesswoman shared in an interview with The Cut
Overlong episodes, quizzical character choices, too many plots, fake joy − The second half of "Ted Lasso" Season 3 is falling apart.
Woods was not included in the 155-strong field issued by the PGA for next week’s event at Oak Hill Country Club.
Giannis Antetokounmpo issued a strongly worded social media post Tuesday after being left off the NBA all-defensive teams.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Joseph Woll stopped 24 shots in his first playoff start, Mitch Marner and William Nylander had the goals and the Toronto Maple Leafs staved off elimination by beating the Florida Panthers 2-1 in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series Wednesday night. Nylander was the beneficiary of an odd bounce for a power-play score in the second period, Marner scored midway through the third and Woll did the rest as he took the place of injured starter Ilya Samsonov. Sam Rein
The full NFL schedule will be announced Thursday night.
Many fantasy managers are using the trade market to fill holes on their roster — which makes this the perfect time to pounce.
Shalie Lipp, an amateur MMA fighter from Minnesota, planned to fight in an event on May 20.