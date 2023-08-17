Lenovo revenue misses forecasts

STORY: Lenovo on Thursday (August 17) posted a worse-than-expected 24% fall in revenue for the April-June quarter.

The Chinese company was hit by a slump in global demand for personal computers.

This marks the fourth consecutive quarter that the world’s largest PC maker has suffered a sales decline.

The result comes after Lenovo reported a 14% drop in annual profit for the year that ended in March - its first annual decline since 2019.

Revenue in the April-June quarter fell to $12.9 billion, below analyst forecasts.

The global health crisis gave a huge boost to sales of electronics, as companies shifted to remote working.

But as demand began to fall, revenue started contracting.

This was further weighed down by rising interest rates and soaring inflation.

The pace of recovery remains weak.

Many retailers have unsold inventory, forcing PC manufacturers to adjust production volume and prices.

However, Lenovo said its PC business is stabilizing and well-positioned for a year-on-year recovery in the later part of 2023.

Analysts said global PC shipments fell 12% in Q2 - an improvement on the 30% drop in the preceding two quarters.

Lenovo has expanded into other area, such as servers and IT services to improve profit margins.

The company's shares fell as much as 6% after the earnings release, before recovering some ground.