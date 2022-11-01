Lena Horne Theater Named for Iconic Singer and Civil Rights Activist

Lena Horne, the iconic Brooklyn actress, singer, and civil rights activist who died in 2010, had a Broadway theater named after her on Tuesday, November 1, according to the city of New York.

Horne is the first black woman to have a Broadway theater named for her.

According to a report, the Nederlander Organization, the owner and operator of the former Brooks Atkinson Theatre embarked on a mission to rename the theater after a “prominent Black theatre legend” during the summer of 2020.

This footage shows the new marquee being unveiled in front of a crowd. Credit: City of New York via Storyful

