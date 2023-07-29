Lemon at the Denver Dumb Friends League is looking for a forever home
For more information on Lemon and all the other animals at Denver Dumb Friends League looking to be adopted, head to ddfl.org.
For more information on Lemon and all the other animals at Denver Dumb Friends League looking to be adopted, head to ddfl.org.
While there's plenty of soccer to be played at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the knockout round picture becomes clearer with each match.
Matt Chapman was none too pleased with his team’s game plan against two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani on Friday night.
LANGLEY, B.C. — Aaron Brown won his fifth straight men's 100-metre national title with a time of 10.08 seconds at the Canadian Track and Field Championships on Friday. Brendon Rodney finished second in the event (10.12), closely followed by fellow Olympians Bismark Boateng (10.17) and Jerome Blake (10.19). "I've had championships go down to the wire and I was used to it and it was the moment I lived for," Brown said, standing next to his son Kingsley. Six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse f
Ezekiel Elliott is visiting with the Patriots. It’s the visit that Elliott has had with a team since being released by the Cowboys in March.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will have a five-place grid penalty for the Belgian Grand Prix as a result of using too many gearbox parts.
Sergio Perez sustained race-ending damage in the accident.
Michael Chandler thinks Justin Gaethje exacts his revenge against Dustin Poirier.
Watch Dustin Poirier stop Michael Chandler in insane Fight of the Night war.
The cars of Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain and Justin Haley had multiple inspection failures on Saturday at Richmond Raceway. Those cars passed inspection on the third try, but the two failures will lead to each team losing a crew member and pit-stall selection for Sunday‘s Cook Out 400 (3 p.m. ET, USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM […]
Graeme McDowell says he remains "very close" with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry despite having sat on opposite sides to them in the divide in men's professional golf over the last year.
Keep up to date with the results of all the arbitration hearings from around the NHL.
Lebron James' eldest son, 18, enjoyed dinner with his family days after suffering a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout
Jamaica earned their first-ever Women’s World Cup win as France’s victory over Brazil turned Group F upside down
Blue Jays reliever Jay Jackson is using off days to be with his son, who was born 15 weeks premature.
If you're looking for a comprehensive list of the best unrestricted free agents in the NHL this offseason, you've come to the right place.
USA TODAY Sports' MLB writers and editors give their predictions for how they see the trade deadline shaking out.
The fiercely ambitious League Two new boys ran out 3-1 victors against the Red Devils’ youngsters on Tuesday evening in San Diego.
Charlynn Capan helped her son get through all three stages of Q-School to earn his Korn Ferry Tour card last year
After Money in the Bank, it's time for SummerSlam 2023, including the final part of the Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar trilogy and Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso.
Nevada's sports books lost $6.6 million on hockey wagers in June, when the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers to win their first Stanley Cup.