Legislators will host public forum to meet with JCPS parents
From Lars von Trier to John Cameron Mitchell and almost every Vincent Gallo movie, here are the films that captured real sex.
New details are emerging about Wheel of Fortune‘s decision to temporarily replace Vanna White during the game show’s upcoming 41st season. As we previously reported, the iconic letter turner contracted COVID in late July while Wheel was filming its annual “Teachers Week” block, slated to air in October. In her absence, producers tapped California-based “Teacher of the Year” …
The horror author predicted that the film could see a turnaround in critical reception just like "The Shining," which was based on one of his novels.
It’s really splitting viewers down the middle
British actor Rob Brydon has revealed he finds it hurtful when Barbie fans question why he was cast in the record-breaking movie. Brydon appears as Sugar Daddy Ken in the movie, which has this week passed $1billion at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing ever film made by a woman as a sole director. He …
’I was doubtful but it’s a throat-ripping good time,’ author King said
Canadian-born Robertson toured with the veteran singer as the lead guitarist for his backing band in the mid-1960s.
Coronation Street introduces a new child star as the role of Ruby Dobbs is recast.
Shelley Smith, the ’70s super model turned actor known for her work on “The Associates” and “For Love and Honor,” died Tuesday after going into cardiac arrest days earlier. She was 70. Smith died at Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital, her husband Michael Maguire said in a video posted to Facebook on Wednesday. “She loved helping people. …
"I’m officially a Swiftie!" the 'Yellowstone' actor added
In February 2023, the actor and director Ben Stiller caused a minor stir on Twitter. Responding to a well-wisher who was asking him not to apologise for his 2008 comedy Tropic Thunder. “Please stop apologising for doing this movie,” the fan wrote. “It was and still is funny AF... Even funnier now with cancel culture the way it is.”
'The Witcher' season 3 star Henry Cavill shared on June 23 the death of his dog Meat with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso on Instagram.
Ice-T is dad to 7-year-old Chanel with wife Coco Austin, as well as adult kids Tracy Jr., 31, and LeTesha, 47
The Canadian indie pop duo have gotten candid about the current state of seeing live music.
Kourtney Kardashian leaned hard into Barbiecore over the weekend, cruising around Calabasas in a pink Bronco on Sunday.
"I was very surprised to learn by reading about it in the press yesterday that the independent film I worked on over a year ago was sold to Great American Family," Sweetin exclusively tells PEOPLE
Welsh actor plays Sugar Daddy Ken in new Greta Gerwig picture
Given the $1 billion success of “Barbie,” it’s hard to picture anyone in the title role other than Margot Robbie. But the actor explained to Vogue back in May that it was actually Gal Gadot who was her first choice to star as Barbie. Robbie is a producer on “Barbie” and did not immediately envision herself …
The actor discusses his onscreen relationship exclusively with PEOPLE and why it came across as 'authentic and real'
Barbie has beaten a box office record previously held by Harry Potter for studio Warner Bros.