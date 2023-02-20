Legislative Budget Update for New Mexico
CNN host Don Lemon will not appear on his morning show Monday following his controversial comments about Nikki Haley not being "in her prime."
Glenn Kirschner has previously predicted that the former president will be indicted for his role in the Jan. 6 attack.
Timothy Heaphy told The Times that he thinks at least four members of Trump's inner circle could be charged by the Justice Department.
"She's unbelievable... she made a total, absolute fool of herself," said Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.).
The United States warned Russia "hours" ahead of President Joe Biden's "risky" surprise trip to Kyiv on Monday to avoid any chance of conflict, a senior White House aide has said.
VANCOUVER — The Chinese consulate-general in Vancouver has called a newspaper report that cited Canadian intelligence documents and described alleged efforts to oust candidates seen as unfriendly to Beijing, "smearing and discrediting" to China. The consulate general says in a news release it is dissatisfied and is in "firm opposition" to the report. It says China has never interfered in any Canadian election or internal affairs in any way, and the reporting could damage the country's relationsh
Vitaly Blazhevich, a professor based in Khabarovsk, told a news outlet that he was also threatened to be dismissed "for immorality."
The British, perhaps a gullible people, have always managed to admire politicians who – while presiding over a complete mess – can give the impression that they are remarkable and merit unequivocal respect.
Nikki Haley is swinging through Iowa this week fresh off announcing her presidential campaign. After a slow start, Republican presidential prospects are streaming into the leadoff presidential caucus state. Notably absent from the lineup, at least for now, is former President Donald Trump.
"We are fighting racism, we're fighting sexism, we're fighting homophobia. I think we should also be fighting ageism," Sanders told CBS News.
A convoy has set up space south of Dugald this weekend, about 20 km east of Winnipeg, where hundreds from across the country are expected to come together at what is being dubbed "Camp Hope." Many within the Manitoba convoy say they were previously part of the so-called freedom convoy in early 2022, which choked downtown Ottawa and blocked border crossings in protest of COVID-19 mandates. The Manitoba convoy was set up just a day after the Emergencies Act inquiry's final report was tabled in the
Nikki Haley, former United Nations ambassador and former South Carolina governor, announced that she will run in the Republican primary in her first bid to run for President of the United States in...
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/ReutersSince President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, United States Border Patrol has had about 4.7 million encounters with about three million individual illegal crossers along the Southwest border.It is a chaotic mess. Border Patrol is overwhelmed. Migrants are dying en route or perishing at the hands of smugglers and cartels. But that chaos is already dramatically on the decline, as President Biden’s Jan. 5 immigration actions w
Russia on Sunday scolded Emmanuel Macron over remarks about wanting to see Russia defeated, saying Moscow still remembered the fate of Napoleon Bonaparte and accusing the French president of duplicitous diplomacy with the Kremlin. Macron told paper Le Journal du Dimanche France wanted Russia to be defeated in Ukraine but had never wanted to "crush" it.
The Democratic party has some other strong options.
Iran has taken a major step towards acquiring a nuclear weapon, it emerged on Sunday, as diplomats revealed that it has enriched uranium to levels just short of the threshold for a bomb.
LONDON (Reuters) -His army has made three humiliating retreats in Ukraine in the past year and nearly 200,000 of his men have been killed or wounded according to U.S. officials, but Russia's defence minister is still in a job thanks to President Vladimir Putin. The Russian leader has various reasons for keeping Sergei Shoigu, 67, in post, according to Western officials, veteran Kremlin watchers and former Western military commanders: he's ultra loyal, helped Putin become president, and decision-making on Ukraine is not his preserve alone. "Loyalty always trumps competence in the Putin inner circle," said Andrew Weiss, a Putin specialist at the Carnegie Endowment think-tank who held various policy roles on the U.S. National Security Council and has written a book about Putin.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned a top China diplomat on Saturday against providing "material support" to Russia.
Teachers and librarians have shared images of empty bookshelves following a directive from Duval County Public Schools
Donald Trump said that despite his criticisms of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the nickname would be "totally inappropriate."