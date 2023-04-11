Legal confusion over abortion pill mifepristone
The country continues to wait on a decision by the the 5th circuit court of appeals regarding the abortion drug mifepristone.
Jak Howell, now 23, thought he ‘invincible as a teenager’ and raises awareness on TikTok
Couple flew to Turkey and spent thousands of pounds on surgery
In the middle of the night last week, a makeshift tent went up in flames in London, Ont., where Olivia and her friends were sleeping on a sidewalk. Olivia, 31, suffered burns to nearly half of her body and is still fighting for her life at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, her parents say. Sean and Stephanie, who live in Brantford, are now thanking Olivia's network of friends, many of whom are unhoused or street-involved, for supporting Olivia over the five or so years she's lived in London. CBC N
Jolene Segrave, 32, said she spent roughly two months trying to get seen at The Ridge Medical Centre before being diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkin lymphoma
In an emergency motion, Justice Department lawyers called the ruling out of Texas "unprecedented" and based on flawed interpretations of the law.
"Getting an MRI," wrote Griffin on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself more than a year after she announced that she beat lung cancer
Two Indian states have reintroduced mask wearing in public places as Covid-19 cases in the world’s second most populous country surge to their highest weekly number in seven months.
US Rep Tony Gonzelez tried to defend “states’ rights” after a federal judge issued a ruling that could have a dramatic impact to abortion access across the country
Oprah Winfrey had intense heart palpitations prior to menopause, and wants to inform other women about this common symptom
Dr. Brian Hyatt's billing practices were so extreme that they skewed data for the entire Medicaid program in Arkansas, according to an affidavit.
The congresswoman claimed Justice Thomas’ statement raises “even more serious questions”
Losing weight in old age could be a warning sign of an imminent death, a study suggests.
Dr. Shilpa Ravella explores the effects the modern world and inflammation have on the body.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Planned Parenthood of Montana filed a preemptive lawsuit Monday seeking to stop legislation that would ban the abortion method most commonly used in the second trimester, arguing the proposed law is unconstitutional. The nonprofit organization filed the complaint over the proposal to ban dilation and evacuation abortions before the bill has been forwarded to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte. The organization asked for the court to at least temporarily block the legislation bec
Earlier this year in Mexico, 29-year-old Magnolia Camacho lost her life after undergoing more than 30 surgeries in six months, following the placement of a gastric band. In 2021, a 26-year-old woman died after a cosmetic surgery operation. In the Mexican state of Sinaloa, beauty standards mean that many women resort to plastic surgery to shape their bodies in the figure of the "buchona": a voluptuous woman linked to narco culture. Women sometimes put their lives at risk by going to black market surgeons operating in clandestine clinics. Our correspondents report from Culiacan, the capital of Sinaloa state, on these risky low-cost cosmetic surgery practices.Read more on FRANCE 24 EnglishRead also:Former Mexican minister convicted in US of drug traffickingMexican president says his government will consider 'El Chapo' return requestUnder the knife: Chinese women use plastic surgery to 'look better' for recruiters
Steve Hollington was diagnosed with stage three cancer last year.
The Biden administration has begun sharing with a bipartisan group of lawmakers known as the Gang of Eight classified documents found in the possession of former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence, according to five people familiar with the matter. Top lawmakers, including Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, had for months been asking the Justice Department to provide access to the documents — or at least an assessment of what was in them — so that Congress could gauge the potential national security harm.
The suspension of a safe and effective medication for chemical abortions may or may not withstand legal challenges. But its real purpose, to create fear and confusion, has been accomplished.
Conservative Christian Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk used "cherry-picked" studies that don't align with the scientific consensus on abortion.
(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s top diplomat sealed energy deals in Moscow during a rare visit by an official from a European Union member, underscoring Budapest’s schism with the rest of the bloc over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergKatie Cotton, Guardian of the Apple Brand for 18 Years, DiesElizabeth Holmes Will Have to Wait Out Her Appeal in PrisonTwitter Company ‘No Longer Exists,’ Is Now Part of Musk’s XTumbling Money Supply Alarms Economists Who Foresaw InflationRich Chinese