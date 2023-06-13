Legal Battle Begins for Trump with Miami Court

Tuesday's court proceedings in Miami are very much step one in what will be a lengthy legal process for former President Donald Trump. The judge that is overseeing the case is District Judge Eileen Cannon, one of South Florida's newest federal judges and an appointee of the former president. Some progressives have called for Judge Cannon to recuse herself, but a former federal prosecutor tells me he doesn't believe she has to and that she can be expected to be impartial despite being appointed by the former president.