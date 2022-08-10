Legal analyst says judge throwing out some charges likely impacted Zhukovskyy trial decision
A legal analyst says the judge throwing out some charges likely impacted the Zhukovskyy trial decision.
A legal analyst says the judge throwing out some charges likely impacted the Zhukovskyy trial decision.
Bob Bradley knew what he was getting into at Toronto FC. An astute soccer brain with a vested interest in Toronto given son Michael has called it home since 2014, the veteran coach had watched the club closely from afar. He knew he faced a massive clean-up job taking over last November in the wake of a dismal 6-18-10 season in 2021. "I have avoided all year being specific about anybody who's not here any more and I'm not going to change that. But there was a lot to undo around here," said Bradle
MONTREAL — CF Montreal allowed two valuable points to slip late against Inter Miami on Saturday, settling for a 2-2 Major League Soccer draw at Stade Saputo. Romell Quioto scored his 10th and 11th goals of the season for Montreal (12-8-4), while Gonzalo Higuain continued his excellent form for Miami (9-10-6) with Emerson Rodríguez providing a dramatic late equalizer. Quioto became only the fourth player in the club’s history to score at least 10 goals in a season, joining the likes of club legen
CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-
TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off
VANCOUVER — It wasn't exactly the way Vanni Sartini drew it up, but the Vancouver Whitecaps still captured three points in dramatic fashion on Friday. The 2-1 victory over the visiting Houston Dynamo is exactly the kind of result the 'Caps will need in order to secure a playoff berth, the head coach said. “If we win the playoffs, it’s all because of this win," Sartini said. "It’s a very important game. Because we go from zero to three points that allow us to stay on the course.” The 'Caps (8-10-
MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t
N.W.T. tennis players at the Canada Summer Games are off to an inspiring start. Teresa Martin, 17, and Ofira Duru, 15, posted a big win Sunday in the girls doubles, winning their match against Newfoundland and Labrador in three sets, including a lengthy 7-6 win in the second set. Martin, from Yellowknife, said she's never competed at such a large event before. "Overall, it was unreal. And we were really proud of ourselves and really happy with the outcome of the match," she said. "We realized we
TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m
The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe
MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,
MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."
Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is
OTTAWA — Despite being short-handed, the Calgary Stampeders found a way to pull out a 17-3 win over the Ottawa Redblacks Friday night at TD Place. The win allowed the Stampeders (5-2-0) to snap a two-game losing streak and keep pace with the B.C. Lions, who are second in the West Division and will be visiting Calgary Aug. 13. Calgary was missing a number of starters, but did enough to beat a struggling Ottawa team. Bo Levi Mitchell was far from his best, but on this night, he proved to be the be
Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, Brian Macon, joined Amit Mann to hypothesize what kind of numbers Barnes could have put up if he was used as a primary option on the offensive end. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.
NEW YORK — (The Canadian Gangster) Olivier Aubin-Mercier won a unanimous decision over Paraguay's Alex Martinez on Friday to move into the lightweight final of the Professional Fighters League. The 33-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., will face Scotland's Stevie (Braveheart) Ray for the 155-pound title and a US$1-million payday. Aubin-Mercier (16-5-0) knocked Martinez down seconds into both the second and third rounds, controlling him on the ground once they got there. The judges s
TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a
Brian Macon, Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, joined Amit Mann to detail at how he helped the reigning Rookie of the Year improve his ball-handling skills during the offseason. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.
CALGARY — Meaghan Mikkelson wasn't done playing hockey. After three Olympic Games and two gold medals, the 37-year-old defender could have moved on from the Canadian women's team with her head held high. She'd put in a herculean effort trying to rehabilitate a catastrophic knee injury in time to play in a fourth Olympic Games. Mikkelson ran out of runway and was released from the team that went on to win gold in Beijing in February. At a crossroads in her hockey career and retirement an option,
These players will come off the board in the first round of your fantasy draft but with enough of a question mark to make you think twice before making the pick.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl