The Canadian Press

PALM CITY, Fla. (AP) — An Amazon driver is in serious condition after being bitten by a rattlesnake while making a delivery to a Florida home, officials said Tuesday. The woman placed a box next to the home’s front door Monday evening when the eastern diamondback snake jumped out and bit her, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. She immediately became ill and called out for help. She was taken to the hospital, where the sheriff's office said she was in “very serious” condit