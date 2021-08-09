The Legacy Of India’s Pioneering Woman Of Science

Dr Gagandeep Kang is professor of Microbiology at the Wellcome Trust Research Laboratory, division of Gastrointestinal Sciences at the Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore.

Dr Gagandeep Kang’s research earned her several awards over the past decade, starting with the ‘Woman Bioscientist of the Year’ award in 2006. She won the prestigious Infosys Prize in life sciences (2016) for her pioneering contributions to researching the “natural history of rotavirus” and other infectious diseases that affect the physical, mental and emotional well-being and cognitive development of children in India and around the world. Dr Gagandeep Kang has set a benchmark for young girls in India who envision a career in science.

Watch the video to know more about what India’s leading virologist has to say about empowering girls in traditionally male-dominated systems.

(Interviewed by Sanhati Banerjee; produced and video edited by Nang Tanvi)