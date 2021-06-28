Legacies on the line in Lightning-Canadiens Stanley Cup Final

The Canadian Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Finally, Trae Young ran into someone he couldn't beat. A referee. The Atlanta Hawks' playoff star twisted his right ankle in a freak encounter with an official's foot late in the third quarter of Game 3 in the Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night. Young was able to return for much of the fourth quarter, but he didn't have the sort of explosiveness that has made him the breakout leader of Atlanta's stunning playoff run. “It's sore right now.," he sa