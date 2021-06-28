Legacies on the line in Lightning-Canadiens Stanley Cup Final
How the story is written in history for several high-profile players competing in the Stanley Cup Final will be determined over the next few weeks.
Unai Simon couldn't handle a straightforward back pass and it gave Croatia a 1-0 lead.
Montreal Canadiens interim head coach Luke Richardson said Monday that forward Joel Armia is travelling to Tampa, Fla., on a private plane but will be a game-time decision.
Pippen is no longer keeping his opinions to himself.
The Blackhawks have hired a former federal prosecutor to conduct an independent review of allegations that a former player was sexually assaulted by a then-assistant coach in 2010.
Phillip Danault has shut down every top line he's faced in the playoffs so far, and how he fares versus Brayden Point and the Lightning could decide the NHL's championship series.
Pastrnak's girlfriend, Rebecca Rohlsson, gave birth to Viggo Rohl Pastrnak on June 17 and the child passed away six days later.
There is speculation Thunder GM Sam Presti is shopping the Canadian star to obtain a top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Canada has released its final men's basketball roster for this week's Olympic push.
Will the Canadiens complete their Cinderella run or will the Lightning repeat as champs? Here are some predictions as to how the series will play out.
Tsitsipas came close to beating Novak Djokovic in the French Open final two weeks ago, but fell in the first round at Wimbledon.
Deandre Ayton has answered every question for the Suns, while the NBA rulebook has come under scrutiny in the conference finals.
A USOPC official told Yahoo Sports that the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee denied a U.S. marathoner's request to bring her 5-month-old daughter.
LONDON — Canada's Vasek Pospisil is heading to the second round at Wimbledon. Pospisil, from Vancouver, beat Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in the opening round of the grass-court Grand Slam on Monday. Pospisil, ranked 65th in the world, recorded his first win at Wimbledon since making a run to the quarterfinals in 2015. The Canadian fired 17 aces and won 82 per cent of points when he got his first serve in against the world No. 100. Pospisil will next face world No. 57 Frances Ti
Will ASU football take advantage of a talented roster and win the Pac-12 this season? Or will it get caught from behind by the NCAA and add a 10th major violation to a total that already leads major conference schools?
ATLANTA (AP) — Finally, Trae Young ran into someone he couldn't beat. A referee. The Atlanta Hawks' playoff star twisted his right ankle in a freak encounter with an official's foot late in the third quarter of Game 3 in the Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night. Young was able to return for much of the fourth quarter, but he didn't have the sort of explosiveness that has made him the breakout leader of Atlanta's stunning playoff run. “It's sore right now.," he sa
There are five teams that can't turn down a spot on HBO's "Hard Knocks" this year. We think it's pretty clear which one would be the most preferred.
Trae Young was optimistic after Sunday's loss, but will be questionable.
The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ England coach Gareth Southgate is deciding whether to include Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell in the squad to face Germany at the European Championship after a week in self-isolation. The players had to split from the rest of the England squad after being deemed close contacts following a conversation with Chelsea teammate Billy Gilmour after the match against Scotland. Gilmour later tested positive for the coronavirus. Mount and Chilwell were able
Yahoo Fantasy analyst Liz Loza looks at the Seahawk running back's fantasy draft position ahead of the 2021 season.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward loves sharing the story of Kyle Gibson, the veteran right-hander who flopped in his first opening day start. Gibson was 2-6 last year in his Rangers debut, then this season had a 135.00 ERA after getting only one out in the shortest opening day start in franchise history, and shortest in the majors since 1982. He is now the American League ERA leader at 2.00, and a likely first-time All-Star. “Everybody asks me about him,” Woodward sai