Leeds United Fans Celebrate Return to Premier League After 16 Years

Leeds United fans flocked to the Yorkshire club’s stadium on July 17 to celebrate its long-awaited return to the Premier League.

Leeds United won 1-0 against Barnsley on July 16 and the club earned promotion to the top flight after West Brom lost to Huddersfield Town.

This footage shows jubilant fans gathered outside the Elland Road stadium in Leeds, England.

In a statement, Leeds United said the return marked the end of a 16-year wait, following relegation in 2004. Credit: Lucas Barker via Storyful