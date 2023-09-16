Lee: Hurricane-force winds a concern for Maine
Thousands without power as post-tropical storm Lee began its push into the Maritimes Saturday. Downed trees, flooding rains, and coastal flooding from storm surge are all possible
Here’s the latest on Category 1 Hurricane Lee
The Weather Network meteorologist Rhythm Reet has the latest as Hurricane Lee approaches Canada's east coast.
HALIFAX — Residents of the Maritimes are being warned to prepare for damaging winds, large waves, flooding and power outages as hurricane Lee is expected to transform into a large, powerful post-tropical storm Saturday after entering Canadian waters. The Canadian Hurricane Centre in Halifax said Thursday that Lee's track could take the storm anywhere between southwestern New Brunswick and southwestern Nova Scotia. But the immensity of the storm means its point of landfall won't mean much. As Lee
BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Fishermen removed lobster traps from the water and residents hauled hundreds of boats ashore — leaving some harbors looking like ghost towns — while utility workers from as far away as Tennessee began taking up positions Friday ahead of Hurricane Lee’s heavy winds, high seas and rain that's expected to span hundreds of miles (kilometers) of land and sea. The storm is projected to be more than 400 miles (640 kilometers) wide with tropical-storm-force winds when it reaches
After a huge setback thanks to post-tropical storm Fiona last September, apple farmers on P.E.I. are anxious about what might happen with Hurricane Lee this weekend.Geoff Boyle, president of the P.E.I. Tree Food Growers Association, as well as general manager of The Grove Orchard and U-Pick in Warren Grove, says he's "a little anxious and nervous" about what the tropical storm system will bring. "The nervousness is [over] a substantial storm that potentially would hit … now when the trees are st
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Days of wild weather that produced torrential rain, flooding, sinkholes and tornadoes in New England could be a prelude to something more dangerous lurking offshore — Hurricane Lee. As the Category 1 system swirled southwest of Bermuda, Maine Gov. Janet Mills on Thursday declared a state of emergency, and the state was under its first hurricane watch in 15 years. The water-logged region prepared for 20-foot (6-meter) waves offshore and wind gusts up to 70 mph (112 kph), al
HALIFAX — Maritimers were buying last-minute groceries and hauling boats out of the water Friday as forecasters warned hurricane Lee could soon bring destructive winds, high waves, flooding and power outages. In a busy grocery store parking lot in Liverpool, N.S., Connor Hanrahan loaded pints of strawberries, sliced meats and bottles of water into the trunk of his car. Liverpool is in Queens County, one of many regions in Nova Scotia that was under a hurricane watch issued by Environment Canada.
The mayor of Amherst, N.S., is concerned about the impact Hurricane Lee could have on the Chignecto Isthmus which connects Nova Scotia to the rest of Canada.Amherst borders the Chignecto Isthmus which is a strip of marshland that's below sea level and is vulnerable to storms and flooding due to climate change. While the exact track of Hurricane Lee isn't fully clear yet, it is projected to pass over the isthmus this weekend."We're very concerned about these hurricanes and the threat they have to
HIGHLAND FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Alan Oligario's home is prone to flooding — and he wishes someone had told him before he bought it. His initial flood came in the first year after he bought the house in Highland Falls, New York. The second came about a decade later. The third occurred in July when torrential rains drenched the region and he woke up to water about knee deep in his home. “If we were made aware, or if our neighbors were made aware of the flooding situation, some things might have been d
Jamie Rhome, deputy director of the National Hurricane Center, joins to discuss the potential impacts from Hurricane Lee.
Now a powerful post-tropical cyclone, former hurricane Lee remains a very large and dangerous storm as it continues to move toward the Maritimes. Much of Atlantic Canada remains under various weather statements, watches and warnings of high winds, heavy rain, and high coastal waves. The latest update from Environment Canada puts Lee about 365 kilometres south-southwest of Halifax, with maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometres per hour, and moving north at a speed of 41 kilometres per hour. The
Hurricane Lee is forecast to make landfall in Nova Scotia Saturday evening. Stay up to date with power outages across Maine.
BOSTON (AP) — When it comes to hurricanes, New England can't compete with Florida or the Caribbean. But scientists said Friday that the arrival of storms like Hurricane Lee this weekend could become more common in the region as the planet warms, including in places such as the Gulf of Maine. One recent study found climate change could result in hurricanes expanding their reach more often into mid-latitude regions, which includes New York, Boston and even Beijing. Factors in this, the study found
New England is known for its fickle weather, powerful nor'easters and blizzards. Destructive hurricanes, however, are relatively rare and typically don't pack the same punch as tropical cyclones that hit the Southeast. Hurricanes usually lose some steam, becoming tropical storms, or extratropical storms, in northern waters.