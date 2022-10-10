Lee County Sheriff Uses Drones to Survey Damage and Spot Looters

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said it is using drones to survey damage and spot looters across the southwest Florida county in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

A post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page said the drones have been beneficial in surveying the damage along the coast and assisting with search and rescue efforts in areas inaccessible by patrol vehicles.

Drone footage posted to the sheriff’s office Facebook page on Sunday, October 9, shows boats stuck in mangroves and damage across hurricane-affected neighborhoods. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful