LeBron James and Son Bronny Jr Share Handshake During Lakers Game

LeBron James and his son Bronny Jr shared a handshake and a quick chat courtside during the Lakers-Rockets game on November 19.

In a video posted on TikTok, LeBron and Bronny can be seen exchanging a few words in the middle of the game.

The Lakers forward scored a season-high 37 points that night, contributing to a 105-104 Lakers victory against the Houston Rockets.

Bronny regularly attends his father’s games. Now recovering, the 19-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest four months ago while practicing with the USC Trojans. Credit: Alisha Parks via Storyful