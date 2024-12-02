LeBron James rocks the rim

Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine get together, along with five of their favorite stats, to see if this is the most impressive season in LeBron James' awe-inspiring career.
LeBron is now fifth on the NBA's all-time triple-double list.
The Eagles have won eight straight games and are as hot as any team in the NFL as the calendar flips to December.
Miami is 10-2 and won't be playing in the ACC title game after losing to Syracuse.
Keeler is the winningest coach in FCS history.
Indianapolis keeps its playoff hopes alive with a tough comeback win over New England.
What an insane way to finish the 2024 regular season! On this week's overreaction episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the madness across college football during rivalry weekend. They dig deep into Ryan Day's inability to beat Michigan and discuss if it makes sense for him to move on from Ohio State.
Conner has rushed for at least 700 yards and five touchdowns in each of his four seasons with the Cardinals.
Sellers ran for both of the Gamecocks' touchdowns and led the team to a sixth straight win.
A 5-3 finish last season merely delayed an inevitable outcome for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.
The Cowboys went winless in conference play for the first time since 1994.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman are joined by Foolish Bailey to take a look back at some of the most unforgettable moments that happened in baseball before, during, and after the 2024 MLB season.
Thanksgiving might be a little tense at the Mayfield residence this year.
On today's episode of The Big Number, Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devin dig into the shooting statistics that illustrate how elite the Boston Celtics are on offense this season.
The final week of the regular season is upon us.
The officers who pinned Hill face-down on the street and handcuffed him before a September Dolphins-Jaguars game did not appear for a hearing on Tuesday, court records show.
Dominate with your Week 13 fantasy football lineups with these exploitable matchups from analyst Sal Vetri.
The SEC would like four guaranteed bids into the playoff, so imagine the league's reaction if only two make it in this year, which is a possibility.
In today's edition: NFL playoff picture, NBA power rankings, NHL at the quarter-mark, City in crisis, football heaven, DiMaggio over Williams, and more.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman give their instant reactions to the rankings, interview Washington head coach Jedd Fisch, and preview the biggest games of rivalry week.