LeBron James with the flush

LeBron James has played more NBA minutes than James Worthy and Dennis Rodman combined.
Like many NBA fans and media, James isn't happy with the increased number of 3s being taken.
James "is taking some time" from the team after missing practice this week due to "personal reasons."
James will turn 40 on Dec. 30. He and the Lakers have stumbled as of late, and some rest could be appealing for both parties.
LeBron has scored a combined 22 points in his past two games.
In this week’s episode of The Kevin O'Connor Show, Kevin O'Connor and Dan Titus dive into the latest NBA trends.
The Eagles had the NFL's longest winning streak before Sunday.
If you took a nap this year, there’s a decent chance the sports world changed while you were asleep.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts investigates whether some surprising performances are sustainable.
Yes, the defense scored twice, and yes, the Giants are bad. But Penix's mobility means new concepts and a bigger playbook are now at Atlanta's fingertips. Here's how.
The 1st round of the 12-team College Football Playoff is officially in the books. Penn State, Texas & Ohio State all advance to the quarterfinals after blowout wins and Caroline, Fitz & Adam break down each game.
Saturday featured three blowout wins for the home teams.
With Cruz and Devin Williams, the Yankees have added two major arms to their bullpen.
Here's how much teams can cash in for winning the CFP.
Kevin O'Connor & Tom Haberstroh react to Milwaukee's double-digit win over Oklahoma City to clinch the 2nd NBA Cup, worries about OKC's shooting, the Bucks not celebrating their win & declining NBA television ratings.
There is no room for Cinderella in a 12-team playoff, but that's not to say there won't be chaos.
In today's edition: College football in chaos, first look at TGL's indoor golf facility, NCAA fall champs, "The Blizzard Bowl," and more.
Others won championships or Olympic medals, but only Caitlin Clark lifted two sports to unseen heights in a single year.
Beware of these six players with bust potential in Week 16!
The Commanders face the Eagles this weekend with little hope of catching them in the NFC East, but the franchise's future is definitely bright. When was the last time you could say that?