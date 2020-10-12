LeBron James Cradles Trophies Following Lakers' Victory and MVP Win

LeBron James cradled both the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy and his own MVP trophy while celebrating the Los Angeles Lakers’ National Basketball Association championship win in the NBA “bubble” in Florida on October 11.

Sunday’s victory over the Miami Heat brought the Los Angeles Lakers their first NBA championship win in 10 years. For James, this year’s NBA Finals MVP award was the fourth he has earned over his professional career.

In Los Angeles, a large crowd of fans gathered outside the Staples Center to celebrate. Police declared the gathering unlawful shortly after 9 pm. Reports said nonlethal rounds were used to disperse the revelers, and arrests made. Credit: Morgann Mitchell via Storyful