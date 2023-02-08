Lebron James’ career highlights
STORY: “Greatness is defined by how much hard work you put into what you do, going for, accomplishing goals. Also, being able to come back from adversity.”
2003
James is named Rookie of the Year
in the 2003-04 NBA Season
2009
He wins the NBA Most Valuable Player
Award - the first of four in his career
2012
James claims his second Olympic gold
with the U.S. men’s team in London
The medal comes right after he wins his first
NBA championship with the Miami Heat
“You win an NBA championship, you win an MVP in the regular season, Finals MVP, and a gold medal all in the same year. This is a dream come true, it's a perfect year, man. It's been amazing.”
He's won 4 NBA championships
in his almost 2-decade-long career
2022
He records his 10,000th career assist
2023
James becomes the NBA’s
all-time leading scorer
surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's
nearly four-decade-old career record