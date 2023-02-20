LeBron James with an alley oop vs the Team Giannis

You cannot blame them for acting in their own self interest in the face of constant chaos. Is that good for the game?
Simu Liu has tweeted out his displeasure at being compared to an Asian man in a “celebrity look-a-like” segment simply because of their coethnic background. The incident happened at the NBA’s Celebrity All-Star game on Friday night. “I had a great time but this wasn’t cool,” the “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” […]
His statutory rape of Gloria Bell, absentee fatherhood, and harassment of Vanessa Bryant make him a bad ambassador for the league
Wade yelled advice to the singer ahead of their team's narrow victory in Salt Lake City on Friday.
Charles Barkley offered his opinion on the state of the NBA and its players, mentioning that a lockout could be on the horizon.
The Miami Heat plans to complete its 15-man roster by signing veterans Kevin Love and Cody Zeller to add frontcourt depth.
Seattle outfielder Teoscar Hernández was among five players who lost their salary arbitration cases on Saturday and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe won as teams finished with a 13-6 advantage in decisions. Angels infielder Gio Urshela, Tampa Bay relievers Colin Poche and Ryan Thompson and St. Louis reliever Génesis Cabrera also lost their cases.
“It certainly was a little bit more difficult than I probably let on.”
Tom Dundon cites “spectacle of it all’ after crowd of 57,000 packs Carter-Finley Stadium to see 4-1 win over Washington. Could there be another in Raleigh? “Of course,” Dundon said. “Absolutely.”
Richard Petty may still reign as NASCAR’s King, but with Jimmie Johnson wresting control of Petty’s old race team, he is definitively not the boss. Johnson and Petty are the only living seven-time NASCAR champions — and that appears to be where the similarities end inside Legacy Motor Club's front office. The 85-year-old Petty, who is officially Legacy's ambassador, said Saturday he has bruised feelings and little say in the direction of the race team since Johnson bought into the ownership group.
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Canadians coaching curling teams from other countries is a common sight at tournaments, but Clancy Grandy recruited a Swedish heavyweight for the national women's championships. Six-time world and reigning Olympic men's champion skip Niklas Edin is coaching the host B.C. team at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Kamloops. "He's the best at what he does in the game, in my opinion," Grandy said Friday before opening the Hearts with a 10-6 win over Prince Edward Island. "We were
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Rachel Homan's experiment got off to a winning start at the Canadian women's curling championship Saturday. Eyebrows raised when one of the most decorated skips in Canada handed another woman the broom ahead of this season. With Tracy Fleury calling shots and Homan throwing fourth stones, Ontario's first game of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts was a 12-3 win over Stacie Curtis of Newfoundland and Labrador. "It's just amazing to get another phenomenal, experienced skip on the t
The NHL trade deadline is March 3. Here are biggest deals, signings and other news that occurred leading up to deadline.
Priti Patel, the former home secretary, has called the England and Wales Cricket Board’s transgender policy “shameful” after Telegraph Sport revealed the concerns of six first-class counties about a trans woman being allowed to compete against 12-year-old girls.
TORONTO — Michael Bunting scored twice as the Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-1 on Saturday in the Toronto debuts for Ryan O'Reilly and Noel Acciari. The forwards were acquired from the St. Louis Blues in a blockbuster three-team trade late Friday — and were in the action at Scotiabank Arena just over 20 hours later. Pierre Engvall, with a goal and an assist, William Nylander and David Kampf had the other goals for Toronto (34-14-8). Joseph Woll made 29 saves. Auston Matthews and R
Will the Raiders go with Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo or another veteran?
Round one saw Tiger Woods pass Justin Thomas a tampon and he addressed the moment after finishing his second round on Friday
Lydia Ko began the new year the same way she ended 2022, with a big win and a big check as she closed with a 4-under 68 to win the Aramco Saudi Ladies International. Ko, the No. 1 player in women's golf, held off Aditi Ashok of India to capture the richest prize among regular Ladies European Tour events. Ko ended last year by winning the LPGA Tour finale and $2 million, the richest payoff in women's golf, which elevated her to No. 1 in the world.
Stenhouse ended up edging Joey Logano for the win in an overtime restart.
Thomas Pieters has delivered a sizeable blow to Europe’s Ryder Cup hopes by signing for LIV Golf, despite assuring the DP World Tour that he was committed to trying to appear on Luke Donald’s side in September’s match.