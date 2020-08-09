Lebanese protesters storm ministry building

Demonstrators say Aoun represents a political class that has ruled Lebanon for decades and is to blame for its current crisis.

Protesters stormed government ministries in the capital on Saturday (Aug 8), calling for the downfall of the government and the political establishment.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Saturday the only way out was early parliamentary elections.

But protesters rejected Diab’s statement, with one saying the prime minister has “no real authority”.

Protests rumbled on in Beirut on Saturday night, as demonstrators gathered in Martyrs' Square, some throwing stones at riot police, who fired tear gas to disperse them.

Protesters said their politicians should resign and be punished for negligence they say led to Tuesday's (August 4) blast, the biggest ever to hit Beirut.

The explosion killed 158 people and injured more than 6,000, compounding months of political and economic meltdown.