Lebanese crafter buries memories in traditional canes

STORY: To make a traditional Lebanese cane, you first need the perfect piece of wood

Charbel Azar can be found scouring the forest on this mountain where he grew up

to make walking sticks the traditional way: from natural oak branches

Location: Hayata, Lebanon

His passion was inspired by memories of his late grandfather

[Charbel Azar, Stick maker]

“There are a lot of memories that remain buried until something comes to revive them. This stick reminds me of my grandfather, he used to carry it. This is where he used to place his hand. The thing I remember most is the sound the stick made when my grandfather would come. You used to hear this (sound of stick knocking on the ground). Each stick has its own ring, sound and identity.”

Azar has been practicing the craft since 2015

Branches are placed in a fire stove, sharpened and sanded down

he then engraves and paints the sticks, adding a unique touch to each

“The stick has an identity that signifies a person, the priest has a stick, the shepherd had a stick, the king had a stick, the trader had a stick. The stick is more than a piece of wood, it resembles the status of the person and their position in the society.”

Azar sells some sticks but insists that his personal collection is not for sale

“These are the names of the towns in Lebanon that I walked in, I wrote them on the stick. And of course my dear hometown Hayata is on the top of the stick.”