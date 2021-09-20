The Leaves They Are a-Changin': Colorful Foliage Marks Beginning of Fall in Colorado

Leaf peepers got their first look at autumn foliage in central Colorado, only a few days before the official beginning of fall.

These videos captured by Instagram user @mcsh.explore, who said she recorded it on September 19 on Colorado’s Weston Pass trail, show the fall colors.

Autumn officially begins on September 21 as the sun crosses the equator, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. Credit: @mcsh.explore via Storyful