Leavenworth community rallies around military families ahead of potential government shutdown

The Canadian Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. soldier who sprinted into North Korea across the heavily fortified border between the Koreas two months ago was released into American custody, the White House announced Wednesday. Earlier, North Korea had said it would expel Pvt. Travis King — though some had expected the North to drag out his detention in hopes of squeezing concessions from Washington at a time of high tensions between the two countries. "U.S. officials have secured the return of Private Travis King