Leave Home, Save Lives: Refugee key workers celebrated in online exhibit

Three games into the 2021 NHL regular season, Calgary Flames fans are gleefully relishing the all-Canadian chapter of what they lovingly call the Matthew Tkachuk Friendship Tour. For at age 23, Tkachuk is a throwback to old-school hockey defined by nasty rivalries and real — not manufactured — hatred between combatants. More irritating than a sharp pebble in a hiking boot, the eldest son of NHL legend Keith Tkachuk artfully antagonizes his opponents to the point they can't think clearly. Canada's seven hockey teams are only playing one another throughout this 56-game regular season in the NHL's North Division due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I think it suits my style," says Tkachuk, who will lead the Flames into battle Sunday in Toronto. "One of my gifts is that it doesn't take much to get me up for games. "But it's going to be a lively night, every night, with all eyes on us in this country." 'I know what type of player I am' Tkachuk is already despised in Edmonton, for "turtling" on Oilers forward Zack Kassian and refusing to fight in a memorable game last January at the Scotiabank Saddledome. He's reviled in Winnipeg for knocking centre Mark Scheifele out of the 2019/2020 Stanley Cup qualifiers. And there's also the natural rivalry with his younger brother Brady in Ottawa. There's no doubt he'll offend countless others all season long. "I don't really think about how other people portray me or think of me," says Tkachuk a first-round (sixth overall) selection of the Flames in the 2016 NHL Draft. "I know what type of player I am." In the season opener against Winnipeg, Tkachuk was centre stage, scrumming with Jets sniper Patrik Laine, chirping with Jets captain Blake Wheeler and scoring a goal. On Monday night, the Canucks held Tkachuk off the scoresheet, but he still had tremendous impact. Tkachuk parked himself in front of goalie Thatcher Demko late in the second period and shoved aside Vancouver defenceman Alex Edler. After the whistle, Vancouver rearguard Tyler Myers cranked Tkachuk in the jaw, resulting in a minor penalty. Calgary centre Elias Lindholm potted the winning goal with the man advantage in a 5-2 Flames victory. It's hardly a new storyline. Tkachuk has drawn a league-leading 163 penalties since his NHL debut in 2016/17 (Tom Wilson, of the Washington Capitals, is second with 156 and Edmonton centre Connor McDavid is third with 147.) More than a pest But Tkachuk is hardly just a world-class pest. He led the Flames in scoring last season (23 goals and 61 points in 69 games) and promises to do even more in this campaign. "I look at it for myself, and I have to take not only a step but two steps, five steps, 10 steps forward this year if I want to become the player I want to be," Tkachuk says. "It's time to make a difference. "I don't just want to be known as a certain player. I want to be a player who makes a difference every single night." WATCH | CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo breaks down the NHL's first week back: This season, Tkachuk, Lindholm and Andrew Mangiapane make up what is arguably Calgary's first line, ahead of even Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan and Dominik Simon. While the Flames lack the star power of Edmonton (McDavid and Leon Draisaitl) and Toronto (Auston Matthews), they have impressive depth up front and a world-class goaltender in Jacob Markstrom. Coming off a first-round playoff exit courtesy of Dallas, the Flames are determined to establish themselves as members of the NHL elite. "It's time for people to look at us as a serious contender throughout the league," Tkachuk says. "We have to be looked at as one of those teams that is a contender each and every season and I think we have to start proving that."
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — With his name plastered on election campaign-style lawns signs — “Allen-Diggs 2020” — popping up across Buffalo, receiver Stefon Diggs requires no further introduction. And yet, cornerback Tre’Davious White playfully decided one was necessary upon ending his Zoom call with reporters, and Diggs waiting in the wings. “The next person that is coming, y’all know who it is,” White began on Wednesday. “Rolls’ Royce-driving, private jet-flying, All-Pro first team. The most receptions, the most yards in Buffalo Bills’ history. The first receiver to go first-team All-Pro in the organization’s history: Stefon Diggs.” The receiver could be heard off camera laughing and jokingly saying “Get out of my seat.” In his first season in Buffalo, and after five in Minnesota where he played mostly a secondary role behind receiver Adam Thielen and running back Dalvin Cook, Diggs has indeed arrived. Acquired for a first-round draft pick in a trade in March, Diggs has become the main focus of a dynamically productive Josh Allen-led offence that had Buffalo setting team records in yards passing, points and touchdowns, while winning its first AFC East title in 25 years. On Sunday, the Bills (15-3) make their first AFC championship game appearance since 1994 in travelling to face the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs (15-2). For Diggs, it will mark his second time playing for a conference championship after the Vikings lost to Philadelphia in 2018, but the first in which he is his team’s top threat. “I ain’t one of those people who’s going to lie,” Diggs said, dismissing a question of this being just another game. “For me, I know it’s a big game,” he added. “Come out and give it everything you’ve got.” Diggs has done a fine job so far in a season in which he led the NFL with 127 catches and 1,535 yards, and followed that up with 14 catches for 234 yards in two postseason victories. He joined Hall of Famer James Lofton in becoming Buffalo’s second player with consecutive 100-yard-receiving games in the same playoff year. Despite the lack of an off-season, Diggs established almost instant chemistry with Allen, and used his shiftiness and speed in proving to be nearly un-guardable against opponents. He’s the NFL’s first player with six or more receptions in 17 games in one season, including playoffs. The only time Diggs was held under six catches came in a Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in which he finished with four receptions on six targets for a season-low 49 yards and a touchdown. “His stats, his film, his confidence, his swag, he’s just one of the best,” Bills safety Micah Hyde said, in comparing Diggs with Hyde’s former Green Bay Packers teammate Davante Adams. “These guys, when they have confidence and they know they’re good, nobody is stopping them.” It’s perhaps no coincidence Diggs and Adams aren’t the only All-Pros competing this weekend. They’re joined by the Chiefs tandem of receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce. Meantime, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers feature an established tandem in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. A common thread to each receivers’ success is playing on teams with elite quarterbacks in Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, with the third-year Allen the only non-Super Bowl winner of the bunch. And yet, there is something more to be said about each of the receivers' abilities to consistently make catches when blanketed by opponents. Adams was actually disappointed in finishing with nine catches on 10 targets for 66 yards and a touchdown while being matched up against Rams’ All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey in Green Bay’s 32-18 win last weekend. “I wouldn’t say I produced at a crazy level this past game based on my standard and knowing what I can do,” Adams said. “But when you play against certain teams, the players are what they are. The coaches aren’t dumb,” he added. “I’m not expecting to get just singled up, man-coverage, no help because if that is the case, we’ll have a day. I pray that we get that, but I’m not expecting that.” Hill knows the challenges he’ll face in going up against Buffalo’s White, who is on par with Ramsey. In their first meeting this season, Hill was limited to three catches for 20 yards — the fourth-fewest in a game he started — in the Chiefs’ 26-17 win at Buffalo in mid-October. “He’s going to win some plays, I’m going to win some plays. That’s how it goes,” Hill said of White. “Now, I’m going to do my job so I can win the majority of plays, but let’s be realistic.” The focus on shutting down an opponents’ top receiver places an emphasis on teams’ depth at receiver. The Chiefs have the ever-reliable Kelce. In Green Bay, Allen Lazard picked up the slack last weekend with four catches for 96 yards, including a 58-yard TD. In Tampa Bay, the Evans-Godwin tandem played a key role in Brady signing with the Bucs this past off-season. They’ve both been productive despite being limited by injuries, and open to sharing the ball among a group that also features Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown. “Mike’s all about winning,” coach Bruce Arians said of Evans, who had 70 catches for 1,006 yards — the second fewest in his seven NFL seasons — while scoring a franchise-record 13 touchdowns. “I can’t say I’ve been around one that’s as unselfish as he is.” The Bills are saying the same about Diggs, who regularly deflects attention to Allen and his fellow receivers in Cole Beasley, John Brown, Isaiah McKenzie and rookie Gabriel Davis. “We don’t care who gets the credit, but it’s more guys pulling for each other,” Diggs said. “So no matter who’s getting the success, we’re pushing those guys and we want them to eat some more.” ___ AP Sports Writers Fred Goodall, Steve Megargee, Dave Skretta and Tom Canavan contributed. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL John Wawrow, The Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla. — Byron Leftwich remembers travelling to Lambeau Field for the first time, walking into the legendary stadium and soaking up the atmosphere. “When you think of it, it’s the mecca of football. ... It’s like (Madison Square) Garden in basketball. I guess it’s like Wrigley Field in baseball. It’s a beautiful place to play the game of football,” Leftwich said. “The way it looks, all of the names that are hanging on the walls there,” he added. “It’s football, old school football, and what football is all about.” Leftwich was a young quarterback in his second NFL season when he led the Jacksonville Jaguars into Green Bay in December 2004. He returns this weekend, a little more than a week after his 41st birthday, as the offensive co-ordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs (13-5) face the Packers (14-3) in Sunday’s NFC championship game, with Leftwich calling plays for a potent offence he’s helped six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady transform into one of the league’s best. There have been growing pains, with Brady needing much of the season to get acclimated to a talented group of playmakers that includes Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Cameron Brate, Ronald Jones, Leonard Fournette and Rob Gronkowski, the quarterback’s favourite target from his days with the New England Patriots. Leftwich, the seventh overall pick from the 2003 draft, played nine seasons with the Jaguars, Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s in his second season handling play-calling duties in Bruce Arians’ “no risk it, no biscuit” system. Many questioned whether the 43-year-old Brady would be a good fit for a scheme that places an emphasis on pushing the ball down the field. He and Leftwich not only have made it work, the Bucs have thrived offensively during the six-game winning streak Tampa Bay will take to Lambeau Field. ”It wasn’t just Tom learning the guys, it was the guys learning where Tom is going to put the ball, how he’s going to see a certain play. All that just took a little time,” Leftwich said. “The key for us was to just win games during the process. This league is about winning, don’t be fooled,” Leftwich added. “Week in and week out there will be different storylines, but we understand being in this game as long as we’ve been in it ... it’s about winning football games.” By the time Leftwich began his pro playing career, Brady had already won a Super Bowl title. Nearly a decade after hanging up his cleats, the offensive co-ordinator understandably is thrilled to have a chance to “coach and learn from a guy who is, obviously, the best to ever play” as Brady pursues a seventh championship ring. Tampa Bay led the NFL in passing and ranked third in total offence in 2019, Leftwich’s first season as a full-time playcaller. Brady threw for 4,633 yards, third-most in the league behind Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes, this season. He also set a franchise record with 40 touchdown passes, second in the league to Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers (48). Despite the success, Leftwich has not been invited to interview for any of the head coaching openings in the NFL this winter. That doesn’t sit well with Arians. “Byron’s done a heck of a job,” the coach said. “He and Tom have a great relationship.” One that Leftwich said continues to grow. “I think what helps is we’re around the same age. We like the same type of things, we see life kind of the same. ... We just clicked from the time that we had an opportunity to work with each other,” the offensive co-ordinator said. “I have a lot of respect for Tom ... and I think it’s the other way, too,” Leftwich added. “We just work our butts off every day trying to put our team in the best position to win football games.” ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Fred Goodall, The Associated Press
VANCOUVER — Shea Weber isn't about to let the Montreal Canadiens become complacent. Sure, the squad dominated the Vancouver Canucks with a 7-3 win Thursday night. Yes, the team has yet to be beaten in regulation this year. Absolutely, new additions have meshed well early on, giving the Habs depth through the lineup. Still, there's work to be done, Weber said. “I think there’s a lot of room for improvement, too. We can’t get satisfied here," the Canadiens captain said after Thursday's victory. "We’ve done a lot of good things here but there’s a lot of season left her as well.” Montreal (3-0-2) will likely be without a key piece as they move forward, at least temporarily. Vancouver defenceman Tyler Myers caught Joel Armia in the chin with a hit late in Thursday's game, dropping the Canadiens forward to the ice. Armia went directly to the dressing room. Coach Claude Julien later said Armia has been diagnosed with a concussion. Myers was given a match penalty for the play, a decision that Julien praised. “I know (Myers is) six-foot-seven, it just seems like a high hit," the coach said. “I don’t control with happens with the league and the disciplinary actions coming from there. But we’re trying to clean up our game, make sure we take disciplinary actions for vulnerable hits or unsuspecting players. And I think in this case, Armia didn’t see him coming." The hit followed a sloppy game for the Canucks, including a 94-second stretch in the second period where the team crumbled. When Montreal goalie Jake Allen made a pad save on a long shot from J.T. Miller, Nick Suzuki stole the rebound and sprinted down the ice alone. Vancouver netminder Thatcher Demko stopped Suzuki's blast, but Josh Anderson was lying in wait at the side of the net to bat the rebound out of the air and into the Canucks goal. Just nine seconds later, the Canadiens struck again when Paul Byron whipped a pass across the crease to Jake Evans, who buried it. Armia struck next, scoring with a backhand shot from the slot to put Montreal up 6-2. Armia tallied two goals and two assists, and his linemate Tyler Toffoli had a three-point night (two goals, one assist). Two of the duo's goals came on Canucks power plays. “We've got guys that can fly and tonight there was a couple of good reads. Obviously guys picked off pucks and were able to give guys breakaways and guys finished off," Weber said. Toffoli also registered a hat trick against the Canucks — his former team — in Vancouver’s 6-5 shootout win Wednesday over Montreal. Josh Anderson, Jake Evans and Ben Chiarot also scored Thursday for the Canadiens. Allen registered 14 saves and captured the 150th win of his NHL career. At the other end of the ice, Demko stopped 35-of-42 shots for the Canucks (2-4-0). Vancouver coach Travis Green said his team weren't simply giving up scoring chances on Thursday — they were giving up goals. “We gift wrapped probably four to five goals," he said. "It wasn't a game where we're hemmed in our zone the whole game, it was just giving breakaways. In this league if you give up chances that are gifts, you are going to be lose bad and we did that tonight.” The Canucks got a pair of goals from Bo Horvat, one from Brandon Sutter and a pair of assists from Myers. The team simply wasn't good enough, Horvat said. "We've got to figure it out within our dressing room and buy in," he said. "I think everybody's got to step up, including myself, and take responsibility for our play and get back at it again. It's a long year, we have another game against these guys and we're gonna try to win this miniseries here." At times, the Canucks have looked "a little bit immature" this year, Green said. He believes it could have something to do with the team's playoff success last season, and the group forgetting how hard it is to win. "We're not a team that has ever won easy," the coach said. "We've got to grind out wins and we've got to realize that and remember it's hard to win in the league. And we had that mentality last year. We got to get back to that.” The Habs and Canucks will close out their three-game series Saturday at Rogers Arena. NOTE: Julien said left-winger Paul Byron is day-to-day after being injured while blocking a shot. … Vancouver defenceman Jalen Chatfield left the game with an upper-body injury in the first period and did not return … All five of Toffoli's goals this season have come against Vancouver. The 28-year-old centre signed with Montreal in free agency after play 10 regular-season games with the Canucks last year. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2021. Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press
Haskins has at least one former teammate in his corner: Alex Smith. “I think the first thing that I hope with Dwayne — and I’ve told him this — is, you don’t have a chance until you’ve eliminated a lot of the distractions that are going on in your life.”
SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 36 points, and the Utah Jazz rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 129-118 on Thursday night for their seventh straight win. Mitchell went 6 for 7 from 3-point range in another efficient performance. Utah shot 50% (44 for 88) from the field it made 50.6% of its shots during a 118-102 victory over New Orleans on Tuesday night. Mike Conley scored 20 points and Jordan Clarkson had 19 for Utah, which has the longest active win streak in the NBA. Zion Williamson scored 27 points and Brandon Ingram had 23 but the Pelicans couldn’t sustain the momentum of an almost perfect first quarter and a half. Still, New Orleans led for a bit early in the second half. Eric Bledsoe made a jumper to make it 78-75 Pelicans right before the Jazz took over. Joe Ingles made a fast-break layup on a feed from Mitchell, capping a 21-2 run that lifted Utah to a 96-80 lead with 4:27 to play in the third quarter. The Associated Press