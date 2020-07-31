Leatherback Turtle Tangled in Fishing Gear Rescued Off Spain's South Coast

A leatherback turtle found tangled up in fishing equipment was rescued near Huelva on Spain’s southern coast on July 30, the Guardia Civil said.

According to Spanish media, officials in the Gulf of Cadiz were alerted to the distressed turtle by recreational boaters. A Guardia Civil vessel responded and found the turtle, estimated to weigh 350 kg (770 pounds). They said the creature was “exhausted,” reports said.

Trying to reach the turtle was difficult, as it was “nervous and making sudden movements,” Diario Huelva reported. However, the officers eventually managed to grab it and cut away the fishing equipment without causing any harm, reports said. Credit: Guardia Civil via Storyful