At Least Two People Hospitalized After Shooting at High School in Newport News, Virginia
At least two people were hospitalized on September 20 following a shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News, Virginia, according to local law enforcement.
The Newport News Police Department said the two people were “taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds that are not believed to be life-threatening.”
This footage, taken around noon on Monday, shows law enforcement gathered outside the high school. Credit: Teetee Johnson via Storyful