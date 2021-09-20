At Least Two People Hospitalized After Shooting at High School in Newport News, Virginia

At least two people were hospitalized on September 20 following a shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News, Virginia, according to local law enforcement.

The Newport News Police Department said the two people were “taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds that are not believed to be life-threatening.”

This footage, taken around noon on Monday, shows law enforcement gathered outside the high school. Credit: Teetee Johnson via Storyful

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories