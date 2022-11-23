At least three killed in air strikes on Kyiv

STORY: Explosions could be heard in and on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv and three people were killed including a 17-year-old girl, with at least 11 wounded, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

A power blackout ensued in and around the capital.

With the first snow of Ukraine's winter falling, authorities worry about the impact of power cuts affecting millions of people.

The attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities follow a series of Russian battlefield setbacks, culminating this month in a retreat from the southern city of Kherson to the east bank of the Dnipro River that bisects the country.