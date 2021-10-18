At Least Three Injured as 'Possible Marijuana Grow Operation' Catches Fire in Los Angeles

At least three people were injured at a large commercial structure fire in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, October 18, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) said.

According to the LAFD, “All three civilian patients are adult males, with severe burn injuries (two are in Critical condition, the other in Serious condition), who have been taken to area hospitals.”

This footage filmed by local resident Douglas Wooldridge shows large smoke plumes filling the sky in the neighborhood of Canoga Park.

The LAFD called the incident a “major emergency” and dispatched 150 firefighters to the scene.

According to the LAFD, the one-story building appeared to be a marijuana grow operation. Explosions were heard and part of the building’s roof had collapsed, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Fire crews extinguished the fire by 1:33 pm, the department said. Credit: Douglas Wooldridge via Storyful