At Least Three Dead in St Louis School Shooting

At least three people were killed, including a suspect, in a shooting at a high school in St. Louis, Missouri, on October 24, police said.

A teenage girl died at the scene and woman was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said. Both were believed to have died from gunshot wounds, police said. Seven other people were being treated for their injuries at a local hospital.

Police said officers said the suspect was struck during an exchange of gunfire and was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, police said.

This footage, captured by Frances L Holmes, shows police responding to the scene. Credit: Frances L Holmes via Storyful