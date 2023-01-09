At Least Seven Injured in Strike on Village in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukrainian Official Says

At least seven people were wounded after the village of Shevchenkove in Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast was hit by a Russian missile on Monday, January 9, the head of the Kharkiv regional administration said.

Oleg Sinegubov said a missile strike hit a local market in the village.

A 13-year-old was among the wounded, according to Sinegubov.

Footage released by the Ukrainian parliament shows a large crater surrounded by damaged and burned buildings. Credit: Ukrainian Parliament via Storyful