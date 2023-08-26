At Least One Killed and Dozens Injured in Explosions at Romanian Fueling Station

A fire at a fueling station outside Bucharest, Romania, caused multiple explosions that killed at least one person and injured dozens on Saturday, August 26, local media reported, citing local officials.

According to the report, the fire occurred in the town of Crevedia, around 18 miles northwest of the Romanian capital, on Saturday evening.

President of Romania Klaus Iohannis said he was “deeply saddened” by the incident and offered condolences to families of the deceased and injured.

Footage posted to Facebook shows a view of one of the explosions on Saturday evening. Credit: Andra Cristina via Storyful