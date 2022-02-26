At Least One Dead in Shooting at Hookah Lounge Near Las Vegas Strip

At least one person was killed and 13 others were injured in a shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the early morning hours of Saturday, February 26.

At about 3:15 am, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received multiple reports of a shooting at a hookah lounge in the city’s Historic Commercial Center District, near the Las Vegas Strip, according to the department.

Medical personnel transported victims suffering from gunshot wounds to local hospitals, where one male adult was pronounced deceased, police said.

Preliminary investigation indicated at least two subjects were involved in an altercation during a party at the lounge where gunfire was exchanged, striking multiple people, police said.

No arrests had been made at the time of writing.

Footage filmed by Dillon Ancheta of Hawaii News Now shows Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on the scene at 3:50 am local time. Credit: Dillon Ancheta/Hawaii News Now via Storyful