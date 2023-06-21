At Least One Dead as Palestinian Towns Attacked in Wake of West Bank Shooting

A Palestinian man was fatally shot in the West Bank town of Turmus Aya on Wednesday, June 21, Palestinian health officials reported, as attacks on Palestinian areas continued in the wake of a shooting the day before that left four Israelis dead.

According to the Times of Israel, at least 34 people were injured and 140 cars burned as Israeli settlers “tore through several Palestinian towns in the West Bank.”

The unrest followed a shooting at a gas station in Eli, in which four Israelis died. That attack came one day after several Palestinians were killed in armed clashes during an Israeli raid in the West Bank city of Jenin. Credit: Filistin Post via Storyful