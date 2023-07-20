At Least One Dead as Odesa Administration Building Destroyed in Overnight Russian Attack, Officials Say

Odesa’s seaport administration building was destroyed in overnight Russian strikes on Thursday, July 20, along with houses and a school in the city as it was attacked for the third consecutive night.

The body of security guard in his 20s was recovered from the rubble, Governor Oleh Kiper said. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said a child was among at least four people injured.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that that day’s attacks, which destroyed grain stores in the Odesa city outskirts, were aimed at destroying Ukraine’s ability to export food earmarked for Asia and Africa. They came as Russia quit a UN-brokered export deal and declared that any ships attempting to enter Ukraine’s Black Sea ports after midnight on Thursday could be targeted as “potential carriers of military cargo.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The strikes in Odesa came on the third night of Russian missile and drone attacks; Ukraine’s Air Force said only five of the 19 missiles were downed, along with 13 of 19 Iran-manufactured Shahed-136 drones.

Other strikes hit Mykolaiv, injuring more than a dozen people in a residential area of the city center, and Sumy and Chernihiv Oblasts, where the damage and death toll were not immediately clear. Credit: Suspilne News via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]