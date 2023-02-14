At least 9 survivors pulled from Turkey's rubble

STORY: Miraculous moments in Turkey

Rescuers pulled an 18-year-old from the rubble of collapsed buildings on Tuesday, eight days after a devastating earthquake hit the region.

They also managed to save a 17-year-old, according to officials and local media.

They were two of at least nine people rescued on Tuesday, among them a 65-year old man, and a woman who had spent over 200 hours buried in debris.

‘We’ll save you, let me see you’ says a rescuer to him.

The combined death toll in Turkey and neighboring Syria exceeds 41,000. The disaster ravaged cities in both countries, leaving many survivors homeless in near-freezing winter temperatures.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has acknowledged problems in the initial response to the 7.8 magnitude quake that struck early on Feb. 6 but has said the situation is now under control.

The earthquake knocked out water treatment, sewage, and vital infrastructure. A World Health Organization representative warned this could lead to a health crisis atop the humanitarian disaster.

“Indeed, damages, severe damage to water and sanitation system, it's a great concern and it increases the risk of waterborne diseases and outbreaks of communicable diseases.”

Survivors joined a mass exodus from earthquake-hit zones, leaving their homes and unsure if they can ever come back.

Erdogan said more than 2.2 million people have left the worst-hit areas already, and hundreds of thousands of buildings have become uninhabitable.