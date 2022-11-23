At least 500 alpacas die following cold snap in Peru

STORY: The animals died of starvation as the grasslands where they normally graze were frozen over.

One of the affected communities is Huancavelica in south Peru – located 12,060 feet (3,676 meters) above sea level – where in recent months, dozens of alpacas died due to the cold.

Those affected requested the immediate intervention of the regional and national authorities and to declare a state of emergency in the Andean region of the country.

According to the women's Regional Federation of Alpaqueras, the total number of animals affected is estimated at 25,000 in 2022.