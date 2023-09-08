At Least 41 Dead in Southern Brazil After Severe Flooding

The death toll from the severe flooding that hit the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul rose to 41, government officials confirmed on Friday, September 8.

At least 46 people were still missing across the affected region, the Rio Grande do Sul government said.

A large-scale mobilization of staff and equipment was underway to search for, rescue, and identify flood victims in the state, officials said on Wednesday.

This footage captured by the military firefighters corps shows them delivering drinking water to flood-stricken communities along the Taquari River. Credit: Corpo de Bombeiros Militar do RS via Storyful