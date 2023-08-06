At least 30 people dead after a train derailed in Pakistan

Associated Press

An estimated 1.5 million young people filled a field in the Portuguese capital Lisbon on Saturday for Pope Francis’ World Youth Day vigil, braving scorching heat to secure a spot for the evening prayer and to camp out overnight for his final farewell Mass on Sunday morning. Francis made only brief remarks before them, however, and ditched his prepared speech for the fourth time in two days. Temperatures had soared to 38 Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) on Saturday in Lisbon and were forecast to top 40 C (104 F) on Sunday.