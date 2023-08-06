At least 30 people dead after a train derailed in Pakistan
As rescue workers continue to search the wreckage of the train, officials say they expect the death toll to rise.
As rescue workers continue to search the wreckage of the train, officials say they expect the death toll to rise.
Police were called to Earlscourt Park in the city's west end on Saturday morning.
The teen’s older brother was “hysterical” at the scene, police said.
The former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins is said to have been taken to hospital after being stabbed.
Court documents say Rodney Mervyn Nichols, 81, confessed because he ‘had to come clean.’
The Ryanair flight was en route to the Canary Islands but had to land in Portugal after two passengers began fighting.
HOUSTON (AP) — Renowned opera singer David Daniels and his husband have pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting another singer in Houston. Daniels, 57, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Scott Walters, 40, entered the pleas Friday after a jury was assembled for the trial of the pair on first-degree felony charges of aggravated sexual assault. Both pleaded guilty to sexual assault of an adult, a second-degree felony, and were sentenced to eight years' probation and required to register as sex offenders. D
Roby Johnson allegedly used hidden cameras to capture his estranged wife Melody Felicano Johnson’s scheme
NEW YORK (AP) — Police have arrested a 17-year-old high school student on a hate-motivated murder charge in the fatal stabbing of a professional dancer during an altercation between two groups of friends at a New York City gas station last weekend. Police took the teenager into custody Friday in connection with the killing of the 28-year-old O'Shae Sibley, who was gay. Authorities declined to release the defendant's name. “Parents lost a child, a child, to something that was clearly a hate crime
Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin’s vehicle split in two after being deliberately rammed off the road in a high-speed car chase.
An 18-year-old man was shot and killed by police at Clinton Park in East Vancouver on Saturday morning.The Vancouver Police Department said in a statement that they were called to the park — at the intersection of Grant Street and Penticton Street in the Hastings-Sunrise neighbourhood — at around 2:15 a.m. Saturday.Const. Tania Visintin said a 911 caller had reported gunshots being fired near the playground.When police arrived, according to Visintin, they found the man carrying a firearm."Shots
A white Mississippi police officer enlisted the help of the "Goon Squad" to attack two Black men after a white neighbor complained about them.
A woman who ordered food from Doordash says the driver returned to her house days later, tried to rape her, and bit off her fingertips.
The volume of rain over the past week has broken a 140-year-old record in China.
Thieves stole over $44 million in retail cargo in Q2 of 2023, pilfering an average shipment value of $260,703, according to statistics from CargoNet.
An estimated 1.5 million young people filled a field in the Portuguese capital Lisbon on Saturday for Pope Francis’ World Youth Day vigil, braving scorching heat to secure a spot for the evening prayer and to camp out overnight for his final farewell Mass on Sunday morning. Francis made only brief remarks before them, however, and ditched his prepared speech for the fourth time in two days. Temperatures had soared to 38 Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) on Saturday in Lisbon and were forecast to top 40 C (104 F) on Sunday.
As lots of people prepare to enjoy the long weekend, those planning on hiking or camping in bear country are urged to be extra cautious. As Global’s Craig Momney reports, there are a number of bear warnings in place.
A museum has airbrushed JK Rowling out of its hall of fame and Harry Potter exhibits because of her gender-critical beliefs.
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said another arrest was coming
Rain continued to pelt northeastern China in the wake of Typhoon Doksuri on Saturday, as authorities reported more fatalities and missing people while evacuating thousands more. Six people died and four went missing in the city of Shulan in Jilin province, which has seen five straight days of rainfall, according to state media. State news agency China News Service showed images of waterlogged streets around homes and factories.
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested Saturday after a court handed him a three-year jail sentence for corruption, a development that could end his future in politics. The court ruled that Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022 but remains the country's leading opposition figure, had concealed assets after selling state gifts. Police moved quickly to take the former cricket star from his home in the eastern city of Lahore to the Pakistani c