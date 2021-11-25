At least 27 dead after migrant boat capsizes in English Channel

The Canadian Press

LILLE, France (AP) — It took Jonathan David some time to settle in at French club Lille. Three months, actually. He only scored his first league goal a year ago after having joined Lille from Belgian club Gent last August. Since then, the 21-year-old Canada international has become one of the most sought-after young forwards in Europe. David's goal midweek in a 1-0 victory against Salzburg in the Champions League was his 12th this season in all competitions. Only Erling Haaland (13 goals) has sc