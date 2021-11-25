At least 27 dead after migrant boat capsizes in English Channel
At least 27 migrants crossing from French to Britain died when their boat sank, in what France's interior minister called the biggest tragedy involving migrants in the English Channel.
At least 27 migrants crossing from French to Britain died when their boat sank, in what France's interior minister called the biggest tragedy involving migrants in the English Channel.
Gary Trent Jr. scored 17 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter and the Toronto Raptors rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 126-113 on Wednesday night.
This goal is a perfect metaphor for the Canadiens' 2021-22 campaign.
Why the NHL is choosing to do what it hasn't previous — organize an All-Star Game in an Olympic year — is both a valid and easily-answerable question.
The Blue Jays are reportedly in the mix for one of the best pitchers on the market this offseason.
LeBron James didn't hesitate in calling out two fans in Indianapolis on Wednesday night.
Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes got off to a quick start with the Raptors but has now seemingly hit a bit of a rookie wall. Amit Mann discusses what’s changed and how Barnes can get through this rough patch.
American and Canadian hockey fans stand united today, and all it took was a couple of poorly designed Olympic hockey uniforms to get it done.
Looking for some Turkey Day values in your DFS lineups? We've got you covered.
Aaron Rodgers was quick to show his legion-less toes and explain he has a fractured one.
Steve Cohen called out Steven Matz's agent for "unprofessional behavior."
The Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers are dominating the Pacific Division but which team's hot start can be projected into postseason success.
French striker Karim Benzema was found guilty of "complicity" in the incident that rocked the nation's soccer scene in 2015.
People can't stop talking about the McMansion on Twitter.
Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet was left to shoulder a lot of the leadership void when Kyle Lowry left, along with handling more point-guard duties and still producing on the defensive end. He’s done all of it.
The 63-year-old Bradley, father of TFC captain Michael Bradley, parted ways with Los Angeles FC last Thursday after a 12-13-9 season.
An upstart AFC contender hosting the defending Super Bowl champions headlines a very intriguing Week 12 slate of games in the NFL.
32 NHL teams, 32 reasons to be optimistic this holiday season.
From Chris Bassitt to Jose Ramirez, the Blue Jays should have some great options to bolster their roster via trades this offseason.
LILLE, France (AP) — It took Jonathan David some time to settle in at French club Lille. Three months, actually. He only scored his first league goal a year ago after having joined Lille from Belgian club Gent last August. Since then, the 21-year-old Canada international has become one of the most sought-after young forwards in Europe. David's goal midweek in a 1-0 victory against Salzburg in the Champions League was his 12th this season in all competitions. Only Erling Haaland (13 goals) has sc
SASKATOON — When Team Homan coach Marcel Rocque walked into SaskTel Centre for Canada's Olympic curling trials, the memories from the 2004 men's national championship final came rushing back. It was his first time in the building since Randy Ferbey's showdown that year with Mark Dacey. A memorable championship match had a bit of everything, including a heckler who got under the skin of Rocque's team — known as the Ferbey Four — late in the game. The heckler, seated by the side boards, had chirpe