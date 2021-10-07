At least 20 dead after earthquake strikes Pakistan

The quake was relatively shallow at 20 km (12 miles) with an epicenter 14km from Harnai and 102km (62 miles) east of Quetta, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Video obtained by Reuters and uploaded by local news portal Quetta Voice showed people outside a local hospital in Harnai. The outlet reported that at least six children were amongst the dead.

More than 100 mud-walled houses collapsed, Harnai's deputy commissioner Sohail Anwar told Reuters, with a large number of buildings damaged, including government buildings.